Ipswich v Bristol City : live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Ipswich Town vs Bristol City match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Aiming to lock down the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship standings, Ipswich Town will welcome Bristol City to Portman Road for a midweek fixture.

What TV channel is the game on

The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event. Live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service will provide real-time updates from the stadium starting from kick-off.

After a poor run of results in late January and early February, Ipswich Town seem to have gotten their swagger back in recent weeks and have looked imperious lately.

The Tractor Boys have won five second-tier games on the bounce and secured a comfortable 2-0 away win against Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Given the latest twists and turns of the Championship standings, the Tractor Boys may be in line for more than just automatic promotion.

The Foxes’ recent struggles has blown the title race wide open, with Kieran McKenna’s men now just three points behind the leaders and firmly in contention for the title.

Bristol City, meanwhile, head to Portman Road on the back of losing three league games on the spin against the teams below them in Queens Park Rangers (0-1), Sheffield Wednesday (2-1), and Cardiff City (0-1).

The rough run has taken Liam Manning’s side from being a possible contender for the playoff spots in the Championship to mid-table obscurity, as they now sit in 13th position, a whopping 12 points shy of the top-six and just six points above the relegation zone.

