Ipswich Town v West Brom – where to watch live streaming

How to watch the English Championship match between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, with information on the schedule for live TV broadcasts and options for online streams.

Ipswich Town play host to play-off mainstay West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would keep them in contention to eventually move back into the automatic qualification places in the Championship.

A week after suffering a humiliating loss to non-league side Maidstone in the FA Cup fourth-round, the Tractor Boys could not get their dignity back as they fell to a devastating 3-2 defeat to Preston last weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised as the featured Championship game on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK today. Kick off time for the game is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road Stadium.

Ipswich had a disastrous start away from home at Deepdale, going two goals behind inside the opening eight minutes. Things went from bad to worse before the break as Preston bagged a third.

New striker signing Kieffer Moore scored two goals to threaten a dramatic comeback late on after coming on as a half-time substitute, but the game still finished in defeat for the promotion hopefuls.

With just one win to their name from past eight league games in the second-tier, Kieran McKenna’s troops look exhausted and lacking in confidence. Things won’t get any better on Saturday either.

Although they are only one spot below Ipswich in the standings, this weekend’s opponents West Brom are 11 points adrift the Ipswich side and will be looking to take advantage of their opponents dismal run of form.

