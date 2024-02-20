Home - News - Ipswich Town v Rotherham streaming – where to watch live

Where to watch the midweek Championship clash from England between Ipswich Town and Rotherham Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Ipswich Town will be searching for a third victory on the spin when they welcome rock-bottom Rotherham United at Portman Road Stadium in the Championship on Tuesday night.

After a terrible run of results, the Tractor Boys look to have gotten their mojo back a bit after beating Millwall and Swansea City in back-to-back Championship games.

Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead scored first-half goals to help Ipswich win 2-1 on the road against the Swans last Saturday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live unfortunately in the UK on either Sky Sports, BBC Sport or ITV, but you can get live match updates from Sky Sports Newsdesk this evening. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road.

Victories for Leeds and Southampton mean that the Tractor Boys are still three points behind in the hunt for the second spot.

Kieran McKenna’s side will now hope to cash in on their game in hand and gain some ground on their automatic promotion rivals.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, seem to be on a one-way return ticket to League One, as they were condemned to yet another defeat to Watford last time out.

Riding on a four-game losing run, the Millers are winless in their last eight Championship matches and are still 14 points from safety following a fourth successive loss at the weekend.

