Home - News - Ipswich Town v Norwich City live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where to watch this crunch Championship lunchtime kick off between local rivals Ipswich Town and Norwich City, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Form will go out of the window when promotion-chasing Ipswich Town host Norwich City at Portman Road in a huge East Anglian Derby in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys are flying after their scintillating start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been the epitome of a side riding the crest of a promotion wave, winning 16 of 21 league games to sit pretty in the automatic spots with a 10-point cushion and just one point off leaders Leicester City approaching the halfway mark of the season.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on either Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time is at 12.30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s English Championship in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Norwich, on the other hand, are a lot further down in the table than they really should be with a squad of their quality.

Norwich finding their form

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Canaries, who started strong before a long barren run threw manager David Wagner’s future into question.

The pressure was starting to build in the stands with calls for the German head coach to be sacked, but the Norwich owners stood by him and results seem to have taken a turn for the better at Carrow Road.

A stellar run of four wins from the last six Championship matches has certainly improved team spirits and moved the Canaries up to within three points off sixth-placed Sunderland.

That said, David Wagner’s side will face a daunting task to take anything out of this Derby game.

Ipswich unstoppable at home

Ipswich’s form at their Portman Road home has been simply unstoppable, having racked up a near-perfect 27 points from 10 matches, scoring a whopping 30 times in the process.