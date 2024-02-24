Home - News - Ipswich Town v Birmingham live stream, TV channel, where to watch

Find out where to watch the EFL match this Saturday afternoon featuring Ipswich Town and Birmingham City, complete with details on live TV broadcast listings, the specific TV channel airing the game, and updates on streaming options.

Looking to keep their top-two hopes alive, Ipswich Town will host Birmingham City at Portman Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

After a somewhat worrying sequence of just one victory in nine Championship games from December to early February, the Tractor Boys’ recent uptick in form has kept them in the automatic promotion mix.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to UK television restrictions, the match this afternoon will not be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football or BBC Sport. The game is set to commence at 3:00 PM.

As an alternative, you can watch live coverage via Bet365’s service, which will be streaming from Portman Road in Ipswich.

They appear to have recovered from their mid-season dip with three Championship victories in a row over the last couple of weeks, winning on the road at Millwall and Swansea City before dispatching rock-bottom Rotherham United at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, have significantly boosted their survival prospects by clinching back-to-back victories over Blackburn Rovers (1-0) and Sunderland (2-1) at St Andrew’s and Knighthead Park, respectively.

However, this represents a much more difficult test, and a victory here could go a long way towards keeping them out of peril near the bottom half of the Championship table.

