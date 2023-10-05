Home - News - India favourite odds to lift cricket world cup

As hosts, India is tipped as the frontrunners for the title. Given the trend of the home team clinching the past three World Cups, it’s challenging to bet against them.

While India boasts a formidable cricketing reputation, their trophy cabinet has been barren of late, with their last major win being the 2011 World Cup on home soil. The anticipation and hopes of an entire nation rest on their performance each time they step onto the field.

India is a cricket powerhouse, with the host team participating in an impressive 19 ODI series since the last World Cup, clinching 13 of them.

Notably, out of seven series at home, they’ve emerged victorious in six.

Their World Cup history on home turf is commendable, with two semi-final appearances and a triumphant 2011 win.

During that memorable Mumbai final, MS Dhoni steered his squad to clinch their second World Cup trophy, earning the man-of-the-match title for his stellar performance.

Their prowess is evident both in their batting and bowling. The batting lineup is a star-studded affair. The key will be striking the right balance between emerging talents and seasoned players – a challenge India has sometimes faltered with.

Young talents like Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav seem poised to make their mark. With seasoned captain Rohit Sharma setting the pace as the opener and the peerless Virat Kohli – the lone survivor from the 2011 triumph – batting at third, their batting strength is unmatched in the tournament.

The bowling ensemble is further buoyed with Jasprit Bumrah’s return to form. Complementing him are a talented set of pacers and spinners, including the exceptional Kuldeep Yadav.

If they manage to navigate the colossal expectations and pressure from their vast fanbase, they are well-positioned to emerge victorious.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Mohammed Siraj’s next move, given his scorching recent form.

The pace bowler registered an exceptional 6/21 against Sri Lanka in September, bringing his average down to a commendable 19.11. Furthermore, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in the ranks, runs seem to be in abundant supply.