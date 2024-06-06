Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff on TV – Is there a stream to watch?

Where to watch this French Open Tennis semi final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gau, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and tennis streaming news.

Later on this afternoon, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will face off in the Roland Garros semifinals.

Iga Swiatek’s progression to the Roland Garros semifinals didn’t come as a shock to many, given her three titles in the last four years.

There was a moment when she nearly faced elimination during a challenging match against Osaka, where she trailed 1-4 in the third set.

What TV channel is the match live on?

This French Open semi final match is televised live in the United Kingdom today on Eurosport 1 HD. Play is set to start at 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live streaming service from Roland Garros.

Swiatek has been formidable in other matches, decisively beating opponents such as Potapova with a score of 6:0, 6:0, and swiftly overcoming the world number six Vondroušová, 6:0, 6:2.

She currently leads the world rankings and is a favorite to clinch the title.

Coco Gauff, ranked third worldwide, has also been performing well at Roland Garros.

Although her only title this year was in Auckland, she consistently makes it to the later stages of tournaments, and will be eying a place in the final thats for sure.

At this tournament, she sailed through to the quarterfinals without dropping a set, and then triumphed over Ons Jabeur in a decent match, winning 4:6, 6:2, 6:3.

At just 20 years old, Gauff has already established herself as a prominent figure in world tennis.