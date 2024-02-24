Home - News - Hull v West Brom Live: Where can I watch streaming of the game?

Hull City will welcome West Bromwich Albion to the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship in a game that could have major implications in the playoff race.

The Tigers are on a roll of late, winning three away league games on the spin to solidify their grip on a top-six berth.

Liam Rosenior’s side return to home comforts on the back of an impressive 2-1 victory on the south coast against automatic promotion chasers Southampton on Tuesday.

They raced into a 2-0 lead at the interval thanks to goals from Anass Zaroury and Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho, which ultimately proved to be enough.

What TV channel is the game on?

This afternoon’s match from Hull City won’t be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event, or TNT Sports due to EPL TV restrictions in the United Kingdom. It’s set to kick off at 12:30 PM.

As an alternative, you can access live coverage via Bet365’s in-play service, broadcasting from Hull’s MKM Stadium.

However, they will need to continue racking up favourable results to have the best opportunity of securing a spot in the top six, with several teams hot on their heels.

This is also a crucial game for the Baggies, who are only one point above their opponents’ coming into this encounter at the MKM Stadium and face the potential of losing out on a play-off spot after spending the majority of the campaign in the top six.

Carlos Corberan’s side have won three and drawn one of their past five Championship games, and they stepped up a notch in the second half to close out a win against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Tuesday night, netting three times after the hour mark.

