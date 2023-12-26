Home - News - Hull v Sunderland live streaming – where to watch

Hull City welcome Sunderland at the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day for an important match-up in the race for the Championship play-offs.

The Tigers’ will be frustrated to have lost against Bristol City over the weekend, as they relinquished a 2-1 lead during the final 15 minutes to lose 3-2 in a topsy-turvy clash at Ashton Gate.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom due to the 3PM broadcast restriction. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Hull’s MKM Stadium.

Liam Rosenior’s men are still in the playoff places despite that result, and having won four of their past five league games at the MKM Stadium, coupled with the upheaval in their opponents’ camp, they will fancy their chances of bouncing back here.

As for the visitors, it’s safe to say Michael Beale’s first game as the Black Cats’ head coach did not go to plan as Coventry City swept to a 3-0 emphatic success at the Stadium of Light.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto broke the deadlock for Mark Robins’ side in first-half stoppage time after an error from Luke O’Nien, with Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer also getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Beale’s appointment was one not well received in the main and the second half was punctuated by sections of the home support chanting their support for former boss Tony Mowbray, and loud boos greeted the full-time whistle.

Having lost their last two matches, the Black Cats’ have dropped to ninth in the standings, but a positive result at Hull will move them ahead of their sixth-placed opponents.