Hull v Norwich live streaming on TV

Where to watch the Friday night kick off between Hull City and Norwich City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Hull City will be looking to climb into sixth place in the Championship table when they host Norwich City at the MKM Stadium on Friday night.

The Canaries got off to a flying start but quickly lost momentum. Despite posting a five-match unbeaten streak before Christmas, only one point from their past three matches has seen them fall down the ladder into mid-table mediocrity, as they currently sit 13th, just three points above 17th place.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Hull’s MKM Stadium.

A frustrating 1-1 draw against League One side Bristol Rovers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Carrow Road has led to fresh calls for David Wagner’s dismissal, but the German boss could yet have a last-chance saloon to flip the narrative around, as a victory on Humberside will catapult them back into the playoff fray and within a point of their Friday night’s opponents.

The Tigers’ have also not been at their best of late and have slipped to defeats in three of their last four league matches.

They were thrashed 3-1 by Sheffield Wednesday in their last league appearance before rescuing a 1-1 draw against managerless Birmingham City last Saturday thanks to Matty Jacob’s 87th-minute equaliser, forcing an FA Cup third-round replay.

They are currently seventh in the second-tier standings, just a single point behind sixth-placed Sunderland by just one point, which means if they make instant improvements, they can force their way into the playoff positions with a win on Friday night.

