Hull v Newcastle on TV – What TV channel is the game on?

Newcastle United will begin their pre-season with a visit to Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, July 27th.

Last season, the Toon faced significant fitness challenges, with injuries significantly impacting the team.

Key players such as Sven Botman and Joelinton suffered injuries, which played a part in thwarting Newcastle’s hopes for a Champions League spot.

The team finished in seventh place, missing out on European competition after Manchester United clinched the FA Cup.

Newcastle v Hull live streaming information

The match is not on Sky Sports but you can watch every kick through the official Newcastle Utd TV Service, NUTV.

Plus, you can alternatively use Bet365’s fFootball in play service live which gioes in operation from the kick off time.

Manager Eddie Howe is keen to prevent a repeat of last season’s injury woes, using the pre-season period to ensure his players are in peak condition ahead of their Premier League opener against Southampton on August 17th.

The upcoming friendly against Hull City is set for a 2pm (BST) start, with both sides expected to use the match to enhance player fitness and rotate their squads.