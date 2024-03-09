Home - News - Hull v Leicester City : watch live on tv with a stream

Where to watch the game between Leicester City and Hull City, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast and live streaming information for you.

Leaders Leicester City will travel to the MKM Stadium to take on playoff hopefuls Hull City on Saturday, looking to regain their healthy cushion at the top of the table.

Veteran marksman Jamie Vardy’s first-half headed finish after a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall free kick gave the Championship leaders a pivotal 1-0 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light to keep their title push on course.

What tv channel is the game on?

This EFL Championship match is not broadcast live in the UK due to restrictions with broadcasting live matches. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from the MKM Stadium in Hull City.

Another option is to use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from the MKM stadium starting from kick-off time.

It should have been a cakewalk for the Foxes after their record-breaking first half of the season.

After a surprising three-game losing streak, which cut their lead at the summit from 12 points to just three, the race for direct promotion to the English top-flight is wide open.

Hull, on the other hand, look to retain their spot in the play-offs, currently sitting sixth in the Championship table with 57 points, two more than seventh-placed Norwich City.

After back-to-back draws, the Tigers were desperate to return to winning ways against Birmingham on Saturday but could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Ozan Tufan opened the scoring to put the Tigers ahead in the first half, but it was cancelled by an 82nd-minute intervention from Birmingham club captain Lukas Jutkiewicz, who scored a minute after coming on as a second-half substitute to snatch a point for his side.

