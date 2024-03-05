Home - News - Hull v Birmingham City : Watch live stream on tv

Where to watch the Hull City vs Birmingham City match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Its another busy Tuesday from the Championship in England, which resumes with a fresh lineup of matches, featuring Hull City welcoming Birmingham City to the MKM Stadium on Tuesday.

These teams clashed in the FA Cup third round in January, with Birmingham City narrowly prevailing with a 3-2 victory.

Hull City recently settled for back-to-back draws, including a goalless stalemate against Preston North End last Saturday. This followed a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on February 24, halting their three-game winning streak.

What TV channel is the game on

This EFL game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcasting limitations. Alternatively, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live updates from the stadium starting from kick-off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Sitting sixth in the Championship table with 56 points from 35 matches, Hull City cling to the playoff spots, just one point ahead of Norwich City in seventh.

In contrast, Birmingham City couldn’t escape the danger zone over the weekend, suffering a 4-3 home defeat against Southampton. Earlier, on February 24, they were thwarted from securing a third consecutive win by Ipswich Town, losing 3-1 at the Portman Road Stadium.

With 38 points from 34 matches, Birmingham City currently reside in 20th place in the league table, level with Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town, and 22nd-placed Stoke City in the relegation zone.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.