Hull City v Birmingham City – is there live streaming available?

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Hull City and Birmingham City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Championship rivals Hull City and Birmingham City will be aiming to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they lock horns against each other at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The FA Cup will not be high on either of these two second-tier sides’ priority lists, with Birmingham’s focus currently on securing Championship survival and Hull’s eyes firmly set on a playoff spot, but a strong cup run can often be a catalyst for greater league form, so they should not dismiss it completely.

What TV channel is the game on?

This all Championship FA Cup match is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to other featured broadcasts. Kick off time for the match is at 3:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Hull City’s MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are enjoying a pretty strong season in the second-tier this season, and they currently sit only one point outside the playoff spots. The hosts’ come into this FA Cup tie on the back of a poor run of results.

They have lost three of their past four games, the most recent of which was a 3-1 loss against relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday on the road.

As for Birmingham, they find themselves without a permanent manager in the dugout after sacking Wayne Rooney earlier this week after just 83 days in charge.

And it’s fair to say that the axe was long-time coming for the former Manchester United legend after a run of nine defeats in 15 games left the team 20th in the table and just six points above the drop zone.

