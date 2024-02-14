Home - News - Huddersfield v Sunderland – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Wednesday night EFL kick off between Huddersfield Town and AFC Sunderland, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream news.

Sunderland will look to continue their push for the promotion playoffs as they travel to Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in a midweek Championship fixture.

Following an impressive 4-0 Championship victory over Sheffield Wednesday on February 3 that snapped a six-game winless skid in all competitions, the Terriers’ were sent home packing last weekend as they went down 5-3 against promotion-chasing Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

While losing to an in-form Saints’ side who are riding on a 22-match unbeaten Championship run on the road is no shame for a relegation-threatened side, Huddersfield capitulated to concede three goals in the final 10 minutes to blow a 3-2 advantage.

That devastating result cut the hosts’ cushion over the relegation zone back to just two points, and they will be eager to bounce back on Wednesday as their hunt for a new permanent head coach goes on.

Sunderland, on the other hand, boosted their playoff hopes further last weekend with a 3-1 victory against lowly Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light, which moved them into seventh and only outside of the playoff spots due to an inferior goal difference.

Having threatened to drop off following Michael Beale’s appointment towards the end of last year, the Black Cats seem to have turned a corner of late, taking up seven points from their previous three games since a 1-0 setback to Hull City.

