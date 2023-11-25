Huddersfield v Southampton live streaming – what channel is the game on?

Huddersfield Town finds themselves precariously positioned just above the relegation zone in 21st place.

Their recent form has been challenging, with three losses and a draw in their last four games, amounting to a disappointing stretch. In their last ten games, they have managed only a single victory.

On the other hand, Russel Martin’s Southampton, currently in fourth place, boasts an impressive unbeaten streak of eight matches. This impressive run has been a significant turnaround from their four consecutive losses in September.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon clash will not be broadcast in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule affecting Championship football. The kick off time is at 3.00PM from Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 3.00PM.

The Saints have secured five victories in away matches so far so will be looking for maximum points in this one.

Huddersfield Town, currently in 21st place in the EFL Championship, has struggled this season with only three wins.

Two of these victories were achieved under former coach Neil Warnock, before September 21.

Since Darren Moore took over, the team has seen mixed results: one win, four draws, and four losses, barely staying above the relegation zone.

Defensively, Huddersfield has been vulnerable, having the second-worst record in the league with 28 goals conceded in 16 matches.

Their offensive performance is also lacking, with just 14 goals scored, indicating why there’s limited optimism in their upcoming match against improving Southampton today.

Southampton will be looking to forget their four consecutive losses in September and a recent failure to secure a win against the relegation-threatened Rotherham United at home.

This looks like being a tough and attritional game which kicks off on Saturday afternoon.