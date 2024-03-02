Home - News - Huddersfield v Leeds – TV Channel, live streaming and Sky Sports options

Where to watch this Huddersfield Town and Leeds United match on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town play host to promotion-chasing Leeds United at John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the opportunity to pull further clear of the drop zone.

The West Yorkshire derby will be Andre Breitenreiter’s first home game in charge of the Terriers, who will be looking to build on last Saturday’s impressive 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

What TV channel is the game on

The game is broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels. Live updates will be available on social media platforms and through the Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match begins at 12:30 PM at the John Smiths Stadium in Huddersfield.

You can also follow the match live through Bet365’s in-play service, which will provide real-time updates from the stadium starting at kick-off.

Three victories in five league games have propelled the Terriers to 19th place in the Championship table, two points clear of the dreaded bottom-three.

Leeds United, meanwhile, put on a spirited display against Premier League big spenders Chelsea on Wednesday night, with only a 90th-minute Conor Gallagher goal preventing the game from going to extra time.

The visitors closed the gap on league leaders Leicester City to two points following a 3-1 home victory over the Foxes in their most recent second-tier fixture.

Late goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray, and Patrick Bamford swung the game in the Whites favour after Leicester took an early lead through Wout Faes in the highly-charged top-of-the-table clash.

Daniel Farke’s side look unwavering right now, winning nine straight games in the Championship, and are promotion favourites over fellow contenders Ipswich Town and Southampton, the latter of whom seems to have lost their way of late.

