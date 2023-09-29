Home - News - Huddersfield v Ipswich Town live streaming EFL online

We’re in for a treat this afternoon as high flying Ipswich Town take on Huddersfield in this Saturday EFL clash. Here’s our guide on where and how to watch the game.

Huddersfield Town is set to welcome a resurgent Ipswich Town at the John Smith’s Stadium for the ninth fixture of the EFL Championship today.

Having drawn their last two matches, Huddersfield Town aims to shift gears as they enter this round of weekend fixtures.

Under the guidance of Darren Moore, they currently hold the seventh position in the EFL Championship, amassing nine points.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled to be broadcast in the UK.While there’s no television coverage in the UK, supporters can catch live updates through iFollow HTAFC and Ipswich’s live TV service calledTownTV.

You can use Bet365 and their live service:

Ipswich Town FC has been in stellar form. Tied at the summit of the table with Leicester City, Ipswich boast 21 points.

The Tractor Boys’ impeccable record in the recent four matches underscores their drive. A decisive win away win for Ipswich would keep the heat on league leaders Leicester City.

Match Information:

Date : Saturday, 30th September 2023

: Saturday, 30th September 2023 Kick-off : 3:00 PM (UK time)

: 3:00 PM (UK time) League: EFL Championship 2023/24

Recent Performance: Huddersfield Town:

Coventry City FC (D), Stoke City FC (D), Rotherham United (W), West Bromwich Albion (W), Norwich City FC (L)

Ipswich Town Recent form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers (W), Blackburn Rovers (W), Southampton FC (W), Sheffield Wednesday (W), Cardiff City FC (W)