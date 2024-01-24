Home - News - Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev live stream: How to watch Australian Open online

Another day at the Australian Open is done and dusted, which means that we now have three men’s quarter-final clashes confirmed.

In this match, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz will take on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in what should be an excellent contest between two players ranked inside the world’s top ten.

Having survived that second-round scare against Czech player Mensik, Hurkacz has steadied himself to deliver two very solid performances, first beating Frenchman Ugo Humbert by three sets to one, which preceded a straight-set victory over another French player in Arthur Cazaux.

How to live stream Hurkacz vs Medvedev online:

This Australian Open quarter final match is televised live on Eurosport throughout Europe. Play is scheduled to begin at 1:30AM in the morning in the United Kingdom.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live tv service from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Such form bodes well, though, this is undoubtedly a step up, so the Pole will need to raise his game once again.

Medvedev also had something of a near-miss during the second round, as he was taken to five sets by Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

The world number three, who reached the final of this event in both 2021 and 2022, was two sets down in that match and seemingly heading for the exit, but he dug deep, showing a tremendous amount of grit, as well as some truly outstanding tennis, especially in the final set.

Such an effort has acted as a platform for further success, because the one-time Grand Slam winner has since looked very strong indeed, winning his last two matches 3-0 and 3-1.

This is no easy contest to call, though in the early betting, it may just be worth siding with the Pole.

Hurkacz was arguably more convincing during the previous round, while the current odds look a little generous for a player who has won each of his last two hard-court matches against Medvedev.

At 2.80, that’s where the value lies.

