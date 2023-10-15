Home - News - How to watch Wales v Croatia live streaming

Following a 4-0 triumph over Gibraltar, Wales is charged up to host Croatia.

Ahead of this pivotal Group D encounter, The Dragons flexed their muscles with a convincing 4-0 win over Gibraltar in Wrexham.

Rob Page, however, saved most of his star players for the upcoming clash against Croatia. The latter experienced a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Turkey recently, which saw them relinquish the top spot.

It was Nathan Broadhead’s last-minute equalizer in Split back in March that salvaged a 1-1 draw for Wales.

Apart from a few victories against Latvia, this campaign has been tough for Page’s squad, especially as they adjust to life after Gareth Bale’s retirement.

In their last European qualifier match, Wales clinched a 2-0 victory against Latvia, playing away.

Currently, Wales occupies the fourth spot in Group D. A win could see them rise into the top two.

Wales live stream TV channel news

For those keen on catching the action across different regions, here’s where you can tune in. In the UK, fans can watch on Viaplay Sports 1, S4C, or stream through the BBC iPlayer. Plus you can use Bet365’s in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Wales streaming match instructions

In the USA, both fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network are the go-to platforms. Viewers in South Africa can turn to SuperSport Laliga, while those down under in Australia have Optus Sport at their disposal.

For our friends in Canada, DAZN is the platform of choice.

Date: Sunday, 15th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM (UK time)

Tournament: European Football Championship Qualifiers 2024

Broadcast Details:

Croatia, having recently suffered a defeat to Turkey, holds the second position in the group standings. This loss marked their inaugural setback in this qualifying campaign.

Wales recent form

Gibraltar (W), Latvia (W), South Korea (D), Turkey (L), Armenia (L).

Croatia recent form

Turkey (L), Armenia (W), Latvia (W), Spain (L), Netherlands (W).