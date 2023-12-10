Home - News - How to Watch Tottenham v Newcastle : Live Streaming, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Find out how to view the Tottenham v Newcastle Utd Premier League game, including stream news on the start time and latest team line ups.

Spurs fans are eagerly anticipating James Maddison’s return in January, but immediate results are crucial during the hectic Christmas season. Any further setbacks could see Spurs sliding down towards the lower end of the top 10.

In their last 5 matches, Spurs have let in 13 goals while scoring 7. Rumors of Son’s back injury could further impact their scoring abilities.

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event this afternoon from the kick off time of 4.30PM.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is sche

Eddie Howe faces his own challenges heading into this crucial game, compounded by Nick Pope’s shoulder injury during their 1-0 win against Manchester United. The uncertainty surrounding Lascelles adds to an already depleted squad, recently described as “thin” by Howe.

The Toon’s recent 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park was a stark contrast to their earlier European successes.

Spurs losing ground on leaders

After leading the table earlier in Autumn, Spurs now find themselves trailing Arsenal by nine points, having secured only one point from their recent 18.

Ange Postecoglou’s preferred high line strategy has been challenging to implement without his two fast-paced center backs.

Since their earlier success, the team’s performance has drastically declined, ranking them 19th based on their last five games.

This downturn in form is particularly perplexing considering their solitary point was earned in an away game at the Etihad. Initially, that match seemed like a potential turning point, but the pattern persisted in their London match against West Ham.

There, they set an unwanted record by losing a 1-0 lead for the fifth consecutive game.

While Cristian Romero is back from suspension, the absence of Micky van de Ven poses a significant challenge for the hosts in achieving a positive outcome.

Newcastle, despite dealing with numerous player absences, benefits from Eddie Howe’s adaptable tactics, which could prove effective against this Tottenham team.

Newcastle’s Gordon to find the net

Newcastle, despite a recent heavy defeat to Everton, have shown they can bounce back under Eddie Howe’s leadership, as seen when they recovered from a loss to Bournemouth with a 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

Tottenham, after an impressive ten-game unbeaten streak at the start of the season, are now experiencing a slump, including four losses in their last five games, with the most recent being a defeat at home to West Ham.

Given the current form, the odds of 2/1 for Newcastle seem generous, and a bet of 4/1 for both teams to score is the choice in this one.

Additionally, for those looking for alternative bets, Anthony Gordon scoring at over 2/1 could be a worthwhile option.