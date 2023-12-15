Home - News - How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream

Where to watch the Friday night Premier League kick off between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to claim back-to-back Premier League wins when they travel to the City Ground to face a struggling Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Spurs ended a five-game winless run in some style as they cruised to a 4-1 victory at home to Newcastle United last Sunday, with Spurs captain Heung-min Son having a stormer of a game, assisting twice and finding the net himself.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with the kick off time set for 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Ange Postecoglou’s side have four more Premier League games left in 2023 and they will be keen to finish the year with a flourish as they look to climb from fifth place back into the hotly-contested top-four before the turn of the year.

Spurs face a fighting Forest side

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, drew their last game 1-1 against Wolves to break a four-game losing streak. Although Forest boss Steve Cooper bought himself a bit more time in the City Ground dugout with that result, he is still under serious pressure, with his side winning just once since early September.

The Tricky Trees’ battling performance last weekend showcased that the players are still behind the manager, and a noisy home crowd under the Friday night lights will present a daunting atmosphere for Postecoglou & Co.

Considering the defensive challenges faced by Forest and the aggressive, attacking style that Ange Postecoglou has implemented at Spurs, it seems likely that this match will be high-scoring. A victory for Spurs with more than 2.5 goals scored in the game looks the bet tonight.

Additionally, Son Heung-min being the first scorer quite appealing at odds of around 9/2 across the board.