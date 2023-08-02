How to watch Nottingham Forest v Rennes live

Nottingham Forest and Stade Rennais will continue their pre season preparations behind closed doors later this evening.

Read about how to watch the match live streaming below.

It’ll be the first time both teams meet and kick-off time is 19:00 BST from Forest’s training ground at St George’s Park.

The Tricky Trees are aiming to get back to winning ways having lost both of their last two friendlies.

Steve Cooper’s side have defensive issues to fix as they’ve conceded in their last three matches, and Rennes’ test comes just before they play their last game of the pre-season.

For Rennes, they’ve been in great form, carrying on from how they ended last season. They’ll be hoping to string a fourth successive win against Forest.

Nottingham Forest v Rennes TV Channel

The match is not available to watch on Sky Sports Football, although there will ne live updates from the Sky Sports News Desk.

You can watch the match through the official Nottingham Forest website ForestTV and a match pass will cost £4.99.

How both teams have performed in their last two friendlies

Forest have recorded two defeats in a row prior to this upcoming clash with Rennes; a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United was followed by a 1-0 loss to PSV a few days ago.

Forest’s consecutive losses should now be a wake-up call to the head coach Steve Cooper, who should look to bolster his defence ahead of next season.

The French outfit Rennes have shown good form in pre-season, and are coming to face Nottingham Forest on the back of two straight wins.

The French side thrashed West Ham 3-1 days ago, and also defeated Brest 1-0 last week.

Nottingham Forest friendly form

The Tricky Trees have had mixed results so far in pre-season; They’ve picked up two wins and three losses in their five friendlies ahead of their meeting with Rennes.

Form: WLWLL

Rennes friendly form

Rennes have three wins on the bounce ahead of this encounter with Nottingham Forest, but they played out a draw in their very first pre-season game.

Rennes’ form should boost their morale in the second-last pre-season fixture against a Forest side who’re not good defensively.

Form: DWWW