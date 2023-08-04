Its another new season for Norwich City as they look to get back to the Premier League.

The Canaries endured a painful finish in the Championship last season, ending up in a disappointing 13th place in the table after winning only one of their final 11 matches in the league.

David Wagner has been busy during the summer, with a few notable departures and arrivals at Carrow Road.

What channel is the game on?

Norwich and Hull fans will be unable to watch the match in the UK due to the 3PM blackout on Championship fixtures on Saturday.

You can follow the action through Canaries TV and social media channels of both Norwich and Hull City.

How to watch Norwich v Hull live stream on TV 3

The main news is that striker Teemu Pukki has left for Minnesota in the MLS, which leaves a pretty big void to fill up front.

Norwich fans will be hoping that Ashley Barnes can do the job after coming in from Burnley.

Hull City fans have little much to be optimistic about this season but they’ll be hoping to improve on last season’s 15th placed finish.

Scoring goals has been a problem in recent years and manager Liam Rosenior has brought in Liam Delap from Manchester City to give an attacking threat.

Whether the youngster is the answer to Hull’s problems remains to be seen.

There’s little doubt that Norwich are much fancied to do well this season and in front of their own fans anything less than three points will be seen as a shocker.