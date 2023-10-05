Home - News - How to watch Liverpool live streaming Europa League tie

Liverpool will aim to move past their contentious loss to Tottenham when they go head-to-head with Belgium’s top team, Union St-Gilloise.

In their group’s opening match, the Reds rallied from a first-half shortfall to clinch a 3-1 win against LASK.

They are now heavily favored at 1/5 odds to secure consecutive wins as they face the Belgians, who settled for a 1-1 draw in their debut match against Toulouse.

Can I watch Liverpoool’s game with Union St-Gilloise on TV?

Yes the match is broadcast on TnT in the UK. Kick off time for the game is at 20:00

Bet365 will also have their live match in play serive in operation.

Despite leading the Belgian league after a streak of three consecutive wins over nine games, Alexander Blessin’s team has shown vulnerabilities.

They’ve let in goals before halftime in six of their previous seven matches, showcasing the weakest defense among the top eight teams.

Liverpool has an opportunity to channel their recent disappointment into a robust start at Anfield.

Liverpool form guide

The Reds are still smarting from a questionable VAR decision that cost them a legitimate goal in their recent clash with Spurs. Klopp and his squad are poised to use that setback as motivation for a dominant display at Anfield in the Europa League.

Although they’ve emerged victorious in four of their last five matches with a recurring 3-1 scoreline, their inability to maintain a clean sheet is evident.

Union St Gilloise form

While Liverpool has the home advantage and is expected to surpass the Belgian team, Union Saint-Gilloise has a history of surprising teams in this tournament.

Last year, they triumphed over Union Berlin and Braga in away matches during the group stages and bested Union Berlin once more in the round of 16.

Liverpool would be wise not to underestimate them in the upcoming Thursday encounter.