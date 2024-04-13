Home - News - How to stream game between Hull and QPR

Where to watch Hull vs QPR through streaming of the match live. Here’s all you need to know.

Aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive, Hull City will entertain Queens Park Rangers at MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a key contest at both ends of the division.

The Tigers were on track for a crucial 2-1 home victory against fellow top-six aspirants Middlesbrough in midweek, thanks to first-half strikes from forward Jaden Philogene and midfielder Jean Michael Seri, but they were only able to manage a draw eventually.

Where to watch

The Hull vs QPR match is not televised on Sky Sports Football or Main Event (Channel 401) this evening. Kick off time for the game is 15:00PM.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service which goes live from MKM Stadium in Hull from the kick off time.

Hull’s play-off ambitions are dwindling after just one victory in the last eight games, and they currently sit six points behind sixth-placed Norwich, making this game against relegation strugglers QPR a must-win for Liam Rosenior’s side.

Their opponents, QPR, looked set for a vital victory of their own away at fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, but Albert Adomah’s unfortunate late own goal forced them to settle for a point.

An inspired managerial switch from Gareth Ainsworth to Marti Cifuentes has quickly moved them into a pole position in the battle for survival this term, as they have opened up a four-point buffer over the relegation zone following a run of just two losses from the past 10 games.

