How to follow : Newcastle v Aston Villa TV Live Stream Details

Newcastle United and Aston Villa, both of whom have seen progress of late, will clash at St James’ Park for the inaugural Saturday’s evening match.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle enjoyed one of their most memorable seasons in recent history during 2022/23, clinching a Champions League spot with a fourth-place finish and making it to the Carabao cup final.

Kick-off time is set for 17:30 BST.

How can I watch Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa?

This match is the featured 5.30PM kick off tonight and will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD and Sky Sports Main Event for fans who live in the United Kingdom.

Newcastle Utd Team News

One of the biggest achievers of last season Newcastle, started slowly before kicking into gear.

The Magpies went on a 14-game unbeaten run from September 2022 to January 2023, eventually finishing the season in fourth place and securing Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle are set to introduce all three of their new acquisitions to the field, with Harvey Barnes expected to team up with Miguel Almiron and either Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak in the initial attacking trio.

Although Anthony Gordon stands out as a contender for one of the winger positions, especially after his stellar performance at the Under-21 European Championships over the summer.

Tonali seems poised to join the starting lineup alongside Joelinton and Guimaraes.

However, Livramento might come off the bench, as left-back Dan Burn was a significant part of the outstanding defensive unit last season.

Aston Villa Team News

Like Newcastle, Aston Villa ensured that Villa Park would host European football this season.

The Villains finished 7th on the log with 61 points from 38 games which means they would compete in the European Conference League.

Eddie Howe’s side will be high in confidence coming into this clash. The Magpies thrashed Spanish side Villarreal 4-0 in their last fixture. Prior to that, they played out a 2-0 win against Fiorentina.

Unai Emery’s plans for the forthcoming season took a hit when Emiliano Buendia suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Wednesday, which might sideline him for the entire season.

Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, and Jaden Philogene are in contention to fill his shoes in the wide-attacking roles.

Diaby is expected to start upfront with Watkins. However, given Villa’s commendable squad depth in the midfield and defense, Tielemans and Torres might be introduced as substitutes.

Emery’s Villa have won their last two matches. A comfortable 3-0 win against Lazio was followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Valencia last weekend.

Newcastle United have been in superb form of late. They are currently on a three match winning streak and have been unbeaten in their last seven fixtures.

Newcastle v Aston Villa Prediction

The visitors head to the North-East energized by the anticipation of their much-awaited European qualification.

Under Unai Emery, appointed in November, Villa experienced a surge of success and secured a spot in the Europa Conference League after amassing 49 points in 25 games.

Ollie Watkins enjoyed a standout season, netting 15 goals.

This tally included a double when these teams previously faced off, culminating in a 3-0 victory for the Birmingham team at Villa Park.

Today’s game will be anything but a walk in the park for both sides.

Aston Villa also finished the summer pre-season unbeaten with three draws and three wins in six matches.

In fact, the two sides clashed in the EPL summer series playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw.