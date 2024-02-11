How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK? – Chiefs v 49ers

Home - News - How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK? – Chiefs v 49ers

Where to watch Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on TV – including information on live TV channel times and online live streaming news.

The Super Bowl LVIII champion will be crowned on Sunday when the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC’s top seed, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

These two teams locked horns against each other in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers’ led the Chiefs by 10 points with seven minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, only for two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes’ to rally Kansas City back and come out victorious.

Is there live streaming of the Superbowl available in the UK?

The match is televised on ITV One in the UK this evening. You can also watch via Sky Sports Main Event channel. Kick off time for the game is 23:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Now the 49ers have a chance to get payback, but it may be easier said than done against a star-studded Chiefs’ side, who are looking to cement their dynasty with a third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

The Chiefs looked nothing like a Super Bowl side on Christmas Day, losing for the fourth time in six games, dropping to 9-6, and scoring only 14 points against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.

They finished the regular season with an underwhelming 11-6 record, but as the playoffs rolled around, the inevitable Chiefs reverted back to the unstoppable force from the past seasons, dispatching the Ravens 17-10 in their AFC title game to punch their ticket to the big game in Las Vegas.

A victory would put San Francisco level for most Super Bowl titles alongside the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The 49ers and Brock Purdy played some of their best football during the regular season, but they were made to sweat in the postseason and required come-from-behind victories against the Green Bay Packers (24-21) and Detroit Lions (34-31) en route to the Super Bowl.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.