How and where to watch Tottenham vs Fulham live streaming

Tottenham aims to sustain their impressive beginning under Ange Postecoglou as they square off against local adversaries, Fulham, come Monday evening.

The start Tottenham has had to this season would undoubtedly surpass the hopes of even the most hopeful Spurs fan.

A victory on Monday evening would propel them to the summit of the Premier League. This comes especially after Arsenal’s slip against Chelsea, providing Spurs a potential two-point advantage.

Is the match on TV?

Yes, Monday night football is back and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

The international hiatus gave us a moment to contemplate Tottenham’s impressive early-season performance. Under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, Spurs sat atop the Premier League table before this game round, boasting six victories in their first eight matches.

Although it’s likely that Spurs would have lost their top spot by the time their next game kicks off, they’re heavily tipped to reclaim that position with a win.

Despite the enthusiasm around Tottenham’s start, it’s only fair to point out some of their defensive vulnerabilities.

In four of their recent five league matches, both teams have found the net, including a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham, despite their home wins against Sheffield United and Liverpool, have allowed goals. They now go up against a Fulham side that has netted in three of their first four matches this season.

History shows that Fulham has managed to score in each of their last five league trips to Tottenham’s ground, indicating they could pose a challenge.

Fulham has been consistent in scoring during this fixture, they’ve only managed a single goal in their last 17 Premier League clashes with Tottenham.