How and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from Stamford Bridge

Liverpool witnessed the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this offseason, yet they remain marginal favourites for the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

This should be a popular game so here’s all the details to get a Chelsea v Liverpool live stream this afternoon.

Both teams are fiercely competing off the field for the signatures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, setting the stage for another epic showdown in their storied Premier League rivalry this Sunday.

While Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined the Reds, Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for additional players. Eyes will be on Klopp’s lineup decisions in west London, especially given the ambiguous composition of Chelsea’s team.

You can watch this match on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Coverage begins at 4.30PM.

Both teams had a lacklustre 2022-23 season, with Chelsea’s performance being notably dismal. There’s been ongoing speculation about Klopp’s tenure, intensifying in recent months.

With the season’s onset just around the corner, whispers abound that the German might depart if the campaign doesn’t unfold as expected. Such is the gravity for Liverpool, a team that secured a mere six victories in their 19 away games the previous season.

Liverpool remains laden with prowess upfront, and I believe Mohamed Salah could give Erling Haaland a run for his money for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, particularly with the absence of Champions League pressures.

Darwin Nunez, after spending a year getting accustomed to the English game, has the potential to emerge as a formidable force.

On the defensive side, it’s puzzling that Liverpool hasn’t sought a dependable counterpart for their new skipper, Virgil van Dijk. And while Trent Alexander-Arnold showcases brilliance in attack, there are still defensive concerns surrounding him.

The last time Chelsea triumphed over Liverpool was back in 2021. Since then, the two giants have settled for four back-to-back goalless stalemates, with Liverpool edging past Chelsea in two recent finals.

While it’s debatable if this provides a mental edge, it’s evident that these squads frequently neutralize each other’s strengths.

Would Pochettino aim for a draw? Is Klopp strategizing for a draw?

The likely answer to both is a resounding no. This clash represents an opportunity for both teams to set the tone for the season, especially for Pochettino to kick off his tenure with a monumental victory.

Given Liverpool’s superior form, our inclination is to support the visitors clinching a win. Chelsea’s attacking arsenal just doesn’t seem to measure up.

Chelsea had difficulty maintaining clean sheets last season, and there’s uncertainty surrounding Kepa, who’s likely to be the starting goalkeeper given that Robert Sanchez isn’t fully match-fit yet.

This setup hints at potential goal-scoring opportunities during the match.

Liverpool are listed as favourites for the game. Nevertheless, Pochettino will undoubtedly want to commence his Chelsea journey without a loss.

Considering four of their last six Premier League encounters ended in draws, including the recent two, Liverpool might be content with securing a point at Stamford Bridge to ignite their new chapter.