Hibs v Hearts live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch the Edinburgh derby kick off between Hibs and Hearts, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby takes place at Easter Road as Hibernian takes on rivals Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Hibs salvaged a point against Hearts in the October derby at Tynecastle thanks to Elie Youan’s second-half brace, and this one could be an equally competitive encounter.

The visitors’ come into this clash off the back of beating St Mirren 2-0 on Saturday, as in-form striker Lawrence Shankland continued his hot scoring streak and produced an eye-catching double to fire his side two points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Edinburgh derby match from Hibernian is live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Easter Road Stadium.

The hosts will look to get one over their rivals to continue their fine run of form this midweek. However, Hibernian are unlikely to be pushovers, despite losing their last two league games.

Former Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery has had a mixed start to life in Scotland since taking over for Lee Johnson in September. While five victories from 14 league games is not ideal, there is no question that they have become much more resilient and tough to break down.

They will also be well-rested after their clash with Ross County was wiped off due to a waterlogged pitch at the weekend.

Ross remain only two points behind their local rivals Hearts in third place, which is where they will be aiming to finish by the end of the campaign.