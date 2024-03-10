Home - News - Hibernian v Rangers on TV – where to watch Scottish Cup on TV

After the action-packed European game in Lisbon in midweek, Rangers head to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

Hibs head into Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie on home turf, aiming to advance to the semi-finals after being knocked out in the fourth round and last four of the previous two seasons.

Their current campaign has seen them prevail against lower-tier Forfar Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle away from home to reach the last eight, albeit in unconvincing fashion.

Hibs v Rangers live streaming

This Scottish Cup match is available on Viaplay Sports channel in the United Kingdom or Paramount+ channel if you live in Australia.

You can watch on Rangers TV if you are based outside the UK or you can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Hibs starting from kick-off time.

The hosts have been unable to even come close to laying a finger on Rangers so far this season, suffering a 4-0 defeat at Ibrox and a 3-0 wiping in Leith.

However, Nick Montgomerie’s side are growing in confidence, having gone unbeaten in their past five games, and will fancy their chances of upsetting the Ibrox outfit reeling from a tiresome Europa League draw on Thursday night in Lisbon.

The Glasgow outfit are coming off the back of an energy-sapping 2-2 stalemate against Benfica, and while that was still a positive result for the Gers, it could have been an even better one as Philippe Clement’s side threw away the lead twice, and showed signs of fatigue.

The visitors will now turn their attention to their cup run, having defeated Dumbarton and Ayr United in previous rounds in order to advance to the quarter-finals.

