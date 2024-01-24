Home - News - Hibernian v Rangers live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch this evening’s Scottish Premiership match kick off between Hibs and Rangers FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Rangers will look to trim the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to five points when they make the trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian on Wednesday night.

Both sides progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish FA Cup with victories over fourth-tier sides, and will turn their attentions to Premiership business this midweek.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from the Scottish Premiership is not televised on Sky Sports Football in the UK today. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via the club’s official TV web channels. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Hibs’s Easter Road Stadium.

Following a controversial 2-1 defeat in the Old Firm derby late last month, the Gers’ find themselves with an uphill battle on their hands as they try to catch leaders Celtic eight points ahead of them.

With this being one of their two games in hand, a victory here is vital for Philippe Clement’s troops if they plan to put pressure on the Bhoys anytime soon.

However, Nick Montgomery’s hosts will not let them get away with it that easy.

Hibs have plans on pushing on towards a European spot, but they are without a win in their last three Premiership games, a run that has seen them slip to sixth in the standings, albeit they have a couple of games in hand over sides above them.

They could only edge out fourth-tier Forfar Athletic 1-0 on Saturday, and were beaten 4-0 by Rangers in the reverse fixture in what was Clement’s first game in charge, so the hosts’ will need to be wary of the attacking threats that this Gers’ team possesses in abundance.

