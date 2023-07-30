Hearts vs Leeds Utd : Watch live streaming

Hearts host EFL Championship side Leeds United in a club friendly fixture on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the new season for both clubs.

The match kicks off at 15:00 BST.

Both teams have previously not met, as such, bragging rights are at stake even though it’s a friendly affair.

This Tynecastle clash is the final warm up match for both teams ahead of Leeds 2023/24 EFL campaign as well as Hearts Scottish Premier League season.

How supporters can watch the game

Hearts’ pre-season friendly match against Leeds United will be broadcast live.

For Hearts fans, they can watch the friendly match on Hearts TV by purchasing a match pass. Meanwhile Leeds United fans can see this game at the same time on LUTV.

Hearts last two matches

Hearts are winless in their last two friendly games, they lost 1-0 to Plymouth and followed that with a 1-1 draw with Dunfermline ahead of this match.

Leeds Utd last two matches

On the other hand, Leeds United are coming into this encounter from a loss and a draw in their last two games. The Championship side lost to Monaco last week, but picked up a 2-0 win against Forest a couple of days back.

Hearts friendly form

Steven Naismith’s lads have not been in fine form coming into this match with Leeds United. They’ve drawn and lost in their two friendly games so far.

Form: LD

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee they’ll end their pre-season games with a win against Leeds.

Leeds friendly form

Daniel Farke’s side have only managed to pick up one win in their last three friendly games so things really need to pick up with a victory today.

Hearts themselves have not been in great form so either side will take plenty of confidence taking the win.

Form: LLW