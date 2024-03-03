Home - News - Hearts v Celtic : live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Hearts vs Celtic SPL match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Hearts v Celtic Channel List Where to watch Country Arena 4 Hun Arena Sport Svn beIN Sports Aus COSMOTE Sport Cze Polsat Sport Extra Pol Premier Sport 1 Cze Ring Bul Setanta Sports Ukr Sky Sports Football UK/Irl Sky Sports Main Event UK/Irl Sky Sports UK Sport TV5 Por Viaplay Swe V Sport 1 Fin V Sport Fin V Sport Premium Swe How to watch Celtic v Hearts on TV

Fresh off the back of a seven-star display in midweek, Celtic will look to stay in touch with Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers when they travel to Tynecastle Stadium to take on third-place Hearts this Sunday.

The Bhoys were back to their lethal best on Wednesday night, as they hammered Dee 7-1 on Thursday, netting times in a sensational first-half attacking display.

While the Celts delivered one of their better performances of the season in the first meeting between these two sides with a 4-1 victory at Tynecastle, Hearts picked up all three points in a comfortable 2-0 win last time out.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Scottish SPL match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Football. You can get live updates on Hearts and Celtic social media channels and via the Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 12:00PM from Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

The Hoops cannot afford a repeat of that result, as they currently occupy second place in the Premiership standings after falling behind Glasgow rivals Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are now separated by only two points, so a win this weekend may be enough to reclaim top place after the Gers fell to defeat against Motherwell on Saturday.

After a recent two-game winless run, Hearts have fared admirably in the league this season and will be confident about securing European football for next season, currently sitting third in the table with 52 points after 28 rounds.

The Jambos were unable to provide an immediate response to a heavy 5-0 loss against Rangers last weekend as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against local rivals Hibernian in midweek.

They fell behind to a Emiliano Marcondes’ strike near the half-hour mark, but Lawrence Shankland equalised from the penalty spot shortly before the break.

