HairStyle, The Talent Show’, featuring Rossano Ferretti, Riawna Capri, and Nikki Lee, to premier on Rakuten TV

The upcoming hairdressing talent show ‘HairStyle,’ produced by Shine Iberia, a subsidiary of Banijay Company, is set to premiere in the UK on December 8th, exclusively on Rakuten TV, a leading European streaming platform.

This show aims to discover the next top hairdresser and will be hosted by renowned hair stylist Rossano Ferretti, alongside stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee.

‘HairStyle’ will feature ten professional hairdressers from countries including Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the United States. These contestants will demonstrate their hairdressing prowess, creativity, and skills under the watchful eye of Rossano Ferretti.

He will judge their work along with co-hosts from each participating country. The show will also include visits from famous personalities who will share their hair and lifestyle tips.

The contestants will face various challenges, such as adapting to customer preferences, providing hairstyle and color advice, creating special occasion hairstyles, and repairing damaged hair.

Their makeup artistry will also be tested as they complete each look with complementary makeup.

The winner of ‘HairStyle, The Talent Show’ will receive a $150,000 prize, aimed at helping them open a high-end salon. They will receive support from a team led by Rossano Ferretti and top hair industry brands. The winner will also gain an additional $10,000 for their salon and a place on the MDB Education hairstyling master’s program teaching team.

A TV studio has been transformed into a large, 1,000 square meter hair salon for the show, featuring fully-equipped workstations, individual wash areas, and shelves stocked with top-quality hair care and coloring products, as well as natural hair extensions.

Rossano Ferretti, a world-renowned stylist from a third-generation hairstylist family, is known for his luxurious salons and innovative cutting technique, “The Method.” He emphasizes personalized hair care and has been a pioneer in integrating skincare ingredients into hair care.

Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, co-hosts and stylists, started their journey at Fred Segal Beauty in Santa Monica in 2002. Their Los Angeles salon, Nine Zero One, launched in 2009, is frequented by Hollywood celebrities and is known for its welcoming atmosphere, talented team, and expertise in long extensions, blond, multi-dimensional cuts, and texturizing hair.