Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen coming to Netflix in 2024

“The Gentlemen” TV series, drawing inspiration from the Miramax film of the same name, features an impressive cast including Emmy nominee Theo James from “The White Lotus 2,” Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Guy Ritchie, renowned for his multi-faceted talent, leads the production as the creator, co-writer, and executive producer, and has directed the first two episodes.

In “The Gentlemen,” Theo James portrays Eddie Horniman, who inherits a large country estate from his father, only to find it’s central to a cannabis empire and coveted by dangerous figures in Britain’s underworld.

As Eddie tries to outmaneuver the gangsters and protect his family, he becomes increasingly entangled in the criminal world, developing a liking for it.

The series, set in the universe of the original “The Gentlemen” film, features new characters different from those in the movie.

Matthew Read joins Guy Ritchie as a co-writer, with both serving as executive producers alongside Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. Hugh Warren is the series producer.

Co-produced by Netflix, Moonage Pictures, and Miramax TV, the series continues the legacy of the 2020 feature film, which grossed over $115 million worldwide.