Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings live streaming, TV channel guide

A much-anticipated NFC North rivalry is set to unfold this weekend as the Minnesota Vikings make their way to Wisconsin, ready to face off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

After suffering three consecutive regular-season losses, the Packers are early-season momentum and optimism have notably diminished following this string of defeats.

Can I watch on TV?

No, the match is not broadcast live on Sky Sports although you can watch NFL Redzone for live score updates. The DAZN Sports network will broadcast the game via the NFL Game Pass International for subscribers.

You can also watch live in the UK with Bet365, who will be live streaming the game.

The visiting Vikings are coming into this game on a short rest, yet they’ve consistently displayed resilience, managing to secure wins even when their performance hasn’t been particularly dazzling.

Possessing the ability to triumph even on off days is indeed a valuable quality.

While concerns regarding the future are mounting among Packers fans, it might be premature to lose faith in Jordan Love just yet. The situation calls for patience and support as the team navigates through these challenging times.

This matchup is steeped in history, with the teams having clashed a total of 125 times. The Packers lead the series with 65 victories, compared to the Vikings’ 57, and there have been three ties.

The Vikings, riding high on a two-game winning streak, are eager to narrow the series gap this Sunday, while the Packers are looking to bounce back from a three-game skid. Currently, the Vikings are favored with 20/27 odds.

Under the guidance of Coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings claimed victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 6, following up with an even more impressive win against the highly regarded San Francisco 49ers last week.

The team’s quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has been a standout performer, tossing two touchdown passes in last week’s game.

Cousins ranks third in the NFL for passing yards with a total of 2057, and he’s thrown 16 touchdown passes this season, trailing only Josh Allen in that statistic.