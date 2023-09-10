Home - News - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears live streaming

This offseason has been dominated by news of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ transition to the New York Jets, where he’s reunited with former Packers teammates Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard

The departure of these key figures has created a significant void in Green Bay. While a cadre of emerging talents seems poised to step up, navigating a transitional phase is rarely simple.

In contrast, the Chicago Bears fared well in free agency, acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore to enhance their ascending offense. Quarterback Justin Fields is anticipated to excel both in passing and rushing this season, and their defense is expected to maintain its reputation for being tenacious and unyielding.

Green Bay embarks on the Jordan Love era this week, and based on the limited action we’ve seen from him over the past three years, I’m skeptical about the prospects for a successful and enduring “new era” for Packers football.

Love faces challenges not only in the absence of skilled receiving options but also in his less-than-precise passing—something uncharacteristic for a team accustomed to the accuracy of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers over the last three decades.

With projected No. 1 receiver Christian Watson sidelined due to a hamstring issue, Love’s task becomes even more daunting. Whether his touted athleticism can compensate for these shortcomings remains an open question.

Although the Bears have struggled against the Packers in the past decade—winning just four of their last 27 encounters since 2010—the scales may now tip in their favor with Rodgers no longer in Green Bay to assert his usual dominance.

There’s a palpable sense of optimism among Chicago fans when it comes to their offense. Justin Fields is a top-tier rushing quarterback, and his agility should grant him numerous one-on-one scenarios in the passing game.

Paired with new recruit DJ Moore and the fast Darnell Mooney at wide receiver, Fields has a credible arsenal of offensive weapons. I foresee considerable strides from the Bears this year, and I expect Sunday’s game to serve as an initial showcase of that progress.