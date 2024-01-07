Home - News - Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch Sunday’s NFL kick off between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and NFL streaming news.

At the end of October, the Green Bay Packers seemed unlikely contenders for the NFC playoffs. However, the situation has changed dramatically, and now they’re in control of their fate. A victory in Week 18 against their oldest adversary, the Chicago Bears, would secure their spot in the postseason.

This matchup is crucial, particularly for the Green Bay Packers, as they stand to clinch a playoff spot with a win against their arch-rivals.

The Packers have been dominant in this rivalry since 2008, boasting 26 wins against only four losses, a record largely attributed to the exceptional play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears, whose playoff chances were dashed weeks ago, have seen a resurgence since Justin Fields’ return from injury. Fields, still yet to secure a new contract, is effectively playing for his future, and he’s undoubtedly eager to disrupt the Packers’ celebrations.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Green Bay is the televised NFL match on Sky Sports NFL channel in the United Kingdom this evening. Kick off time for the match is 21:25PM from the Packers’ Lambeau Field.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from the Green Bay Packers home stadium, Lambeau Field.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The rivalry between these two teams is intense, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields added fuel to the fire with his recent remarks about Green Bay, likely stirring the pot in Packerland.

Despite the Bears’ impressive end-of-season surge, winning four out of their last five games, including victories over the Lions and Falcons last week, they’re up against a Green Bay squad that’s also hit a stride, winning five of their last seven games.

The Bears have struggled against the Packers, failing to secure a win since 2018.

A victory for Green Bay in this matchup would mark their 10th consecutive win over the Bears, following their earlier season triumph in Chicago, where they won 38-20.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.