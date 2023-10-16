Home - News - Greece v Netherlands live streaming

An exciting showdown awaits us on Monday night in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, with Greece welcoming the Netherlands.

The Dutch side currently trails by three points, and this match will be pivotal in determining who might accompany France to the finals in Germany next summer.

How to watch the match on TV

The Greece Holland match can be watched on Viaplay 1 in the United Kingdom. Alternatively, you can also use Bet365 and their live in play service.

The 2-1 loss to France has put the Netherlands on the brink of not qualifying for a major tournament for the third time in the last five attempts. They are beginning the match in Athens as favorites with odds of 10/11.

While Ronald Koeman’s team secured a 3-0 victory against Greece in Eindhoven, they will be without the services of Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, who both participated in that game, along with a few other key players for tonight’s fixture.



Greece enters the match without any new injuries. Their morale is boosted, especially after their win against the Republic of Ireland, which solidified their chances of qualifying.

A draw would allow Greece to retain their three-point lead over the Netherlands. It would also risk the Dutch team winning their last two games and overtaking them.

With only a matchup against France remaining after this, Greece is under pressure to win, aiming to outdo pre-tournament predictions and land in the top two.

For the Netherlands, this journey unfolded as many anticipated. They suffered defeats to France twice but clinched victories elsewhere.

Though their performances varied, injuries have been a major hindrance, sidelining many pivotal players.

Even though the spotlight was on the match against France until Friday, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, in his recent press briefing, emphasized the Greece encounter’s weight.

“We’re optimistic about fetching a result against France. Clearly, our game against Greece carries more weight, but any positive outcome against France can pave the way for success in subsequent matches.” Ronald Koeman – The Netherlands

When these teams last faced off in September, the Netherlands celebrated a dominant 3-0 win, netting all goals within the initial 40 minutes.

Greece later notched commendable victories against Gibraltar and Ireland. However, they haven’t been successful against the group’s leading duo.

Given their advanced skill set, we anticipate a narrow win for the Netherlands, although Greece might pose challenges.