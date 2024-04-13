Home - News - Grand National – where to watch live streaming on tv

The 2024 Grand National takes place at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, April 13th.

If you are not one of the lucky 150,000 people in attendance on the day you will surely join the estimated 600 million people who will watch the legendary race live across the world.

ITV1 will be broadcasting the Grand National as part of its Saturday horse racing coverage.

What TV channel is the National on?

The 2024 Grand National will be broadcast live on ITV in the United Kingdom. The race has an actual start time of 4PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live streaming service which will broadcast the race from Aintree.

While the traditional start time in recent years has been around 5.30pm – in order to avoid a clash with Saturday football – it is worth noting that this year’s race is scheduled to start at 4pm.

The reason for the change is to ensure the safest possible ground for the 33 horses that are set to take the start. The entry list has also been cut from 40 to 34 in an effort to reduce crowding on the track.

Horses withdrawn after the final declarations which took place on Thursday will not be replaced.

The Grand National has become a traditional scene of disruption by animal rights protestors. The 2023 race was delayed by almost a quarter of an hour thanks to such.

As a result security around the course has been strengthened, as such delays do not do anything for the welfare of the horses.

In addition to ITV1’s coverage of the 2024 Grand National it can also be viewed on RacingTV.

Make sure you have your bets placed and your sweepstake sorted for the spectacle that is the world’s greatest steeplechase at 4pm UK time.

