Grand National Runners 2024

The 2024 Grand National is set to start at 4pm on Saturday, 13th of April, and with a strong field of 33 horses confirmed we have had a look at the runners to give you some help in picking your winner.

Willie Mullins’ stable is in fine form after a spectacular run of successes in the Cheltenham Festival, and having already racked up several winners over the first two days at Aintree is chasing success in the big race.

It has been 19 years since Mullins won a Grand National – Ruby Walsh and Hedgehunter taking the stable’s sole success in the race – and this year must surely be his best chance yet. Paul Townend rides I Am Maximus, favourite at the time of writing at 7/1, and other fancied Mullins runners include Meetingofthewaters and Mr Incredible.

Lucinda Russell sends last year’s winner Corach Rambler out to defend his title and there is no reason why that cannot happen, while Gavin Patrick Campbell enters Limerick Lace, a horse that is highly regarded and comes here in fine form.

That yard also saddles Vanillier, second in the Grand National last year and with every chance in 2024.

Rachael Blackmore famously became the only woman to win the National when she rode Minella Times to victory in the 2021 race.

Henry de Bromhead enters her on Minella Indo this year, and while the Grand National is often a ‘last horse standing’ competition, it is thought that other may be too strong.

Gordon Elliot’s yard sends out Delta Work and Coko Beach, each of which would be in with a chance with a clear round, and the course and fan favourite Noble Yeats runs again for Emmet Mullins with Harry Cobden in the saddle, looking to repeat their famous 2022 success in this race.

Picking a winner in the Grand National is not an easy task – see our tips for each-way runners elsewhere – but we believe that it should be one of the above named, so take your time and good luck!

