Home - News - Grand National Each Way Bet : Tips at bigger odds

The 2024 Grand National is the latest revival of one of the world’s most popular and famous horse races. Millions of people worldwide tune in to watch the spectacle of 30 and more horses tackle the challenging Aintree fences, so who should your money be on?

With 33 horses entered it is important to ensure you back each way. Many bookies will be offering extended places -some as many as the first 7 – so choose carefully.

Even if you pick the favourite – currently I Am Maximus at a healthy 7/1 – we advise an each way bet. We have had a look at a few of the bigger priced entries, so here are our picks for each way bets on the Grand National.

*New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration required.

Vanillier finished second in this race last year and at 12/1 is certainly shortlist material. He recently finished good second to the favourite in a strong race and should be there in the mix at the finish.

A horse that we like a lot is Kitty’s Light. Trained by Christian Williams and to be ridden here by Jack Tudor, the only concern is the possible ground conditions so it’s worth keeping an eye on the market. You can find 14/1 on this horse.

Noble Yeats, a former winner here, is looking good and at 22/1 is surprising value, while Dan Skelton has an interesting entry in Galia Des Liteaux.

This mare has a lot of potential and is currently available at 25/1, so well worth a second look.

For those seeking a serious long shot we have two suggestions, and remember several 100/1 shots have triumphed in the National.

The Goffer, from Gordon Elliot’s stable, will be ably ridden by Sean Bowen and while this will be a test for him, at 50/1 you can’t go wrong.

Finally, of the 100/1 shots we can just about recommend Eklat De Rire. Henry de Bromhead has D.J. O’Keefe on this outsider and if any of the long shots are going to come in, we can see it being this one.

Our Each Way Choices – Vanillier at 12/1, and The Goffer at 50/1.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.