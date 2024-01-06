Home - News - Gillingham v Sheffield Utd live streaming – is the match on TV?

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Gillingham and Sheffield United, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Premier League’s bottom-placed outfit Sheffield United will make the trip to Priestfield to face League Two Gillingham in the FA Cup third round tie on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades’ were comfortably beaten 2-0 by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last time out in a game they only had 19 per cent possession.

While there’s no shame in losing to the world champions with a respectable two-goal margin, It’s hard to hold out much hope for rock-bottom Blades’ after watching them crash 3-2 at home to relegation rivals Luton Town last Tuesday.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Third Round FA Cup match is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to other broadcasts. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 3:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Progress in the FA Cup will come secondary to securing Premier League survival, yet a victory here against a lower-tier outfit will give Chris Wilder’s men a much-needed lift in their bid to overturn fortunes in the second half of the season.

Gillingham, meanwhile, come into this FA Cup home tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Colchester United on New Year’s Day, as Scott Malone’s second-half strike proved all the difference between the two sides on the night.

The result saw the Gills’ move up to 10th in the League Two table, just a point adrift of seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon in the final play-off position.

The hosts’ have beaten Hereford and Charlton to progress to this stage and will look to pull off another impressive upsets here against out-of-sorts Sheffield United.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.