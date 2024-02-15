Home - News - Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch night three Premier League Darts with the stand out matches between Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen facing Peter Wright, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The excitement is palpable as the Premier League Darts returns to Glasgow for its third night, showcasing the quarterfinals. This night is set to be thrilling, a testament to the Premier League’s allure.

The night’s action kicks off with Michael van Gerwen facing Peter Wright at 19:40.

Van Gerwen, fresh off his Night 2 victory, has a strong track record against Wright, winning eight out of their last ten encounters. Don’t forget though that Wright triumphed 6-3 in their last Premier League quarterfinal clash on Night 13 of the previous year.

What TV channel is the game on?

The darts is live on Sky Sports channel in the UK today from Glasgow. You can follow updates via PDC Darts social media channels as well. Play is set to begin at 7:40PM

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live Premier League Darts in play service from Glasgow.

Wright showed promising signs of improvement on Night 2.

Though he lost, his scoring was notably more consistent, evidenced by his improved three-dart average from 83.78 on Night 1 to 94.19 on Night 2.

This suggests Wright might be overcoming his recent struggles and is poised for better performances, starting in Glasgow on Night 3.

‘Snakebite’ right faces a formidable opponent in Glasgow: Michael van Gerwen, the Night 2 winner in Berlin.

Van Gerwen consistently answers the challenges posed by his Premier League peers. In Berlin, he won all three of his games with a cumulative score of 18-14, indicating his readiness to work hard and tackle every challenge head-on.

Closing the night’s quarterfinals at 20:40 is the clash between Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler.

Price, having withdrawn from his third-round match in the previous week’s Players’ Championship due to unsatisfactory conditions, hopes for better circumstances in Glasgow to showcase his top form.

Littler, on the other hand, recently faced an unexpected defeat at the Players’ Championship, losing 6-5 to world number 103, Radek Szaganski.

The upcoming match is anticipated to be closely contested, but Littler might edge out with enough determination.

