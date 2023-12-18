Home - News - Gerwyn Price v Connor Scutt live streaming darts on TV

Where to watch the PDC World Championship Darts on Monday with Gerwyn Price and Connor Scutt in action from Ally Pally including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Welshman Price is aiming for his second victory in the PDC World Championship, having clinched his first title in 2021.

With an impressive average score of 98.49, Price ranks among the top players globally, a position he’s maintained for over seven years.

His skill is further highlighted by his ranking as the fourth-highest in terms of scoring 180’s, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

What TV channel is the World darts on?

The Gerwyn Price match is live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this evening, with the match starting at 10.15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Monday darts schedule

Time Match 19:15 Mario Vandenbogaerde v Thibault Tricole 20:15 Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung 21:15 Martin Lukeman v Haupai Puha 22:15 Gerwyn Price v Connor Scutt

In the context of the World Championships, Price’s relationship with the audience, particularly at ‘Ally Pally’, is noteworthy.

His approach was clearly illustrated last year during the quarterfinal match against Gabriel Clemens, where he donned noise-cancelling headphones.

Trailing 3-1, he returned from a break wearing them, aiming to shut out the negative reaction from the crowd.

While it’s uncertain if Price will be at his best this Christmas, one thing is sure: his participation will significantly impact the tournament’s dynamics.