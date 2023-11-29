Home - News - Galatasaray vs Man Utd live streaming, TV channel, TnT Sports

This match is pivotal for both teams. Galatasaray, currently trailing behind Copenhagen in Group A, could significantly improve their position with a victory here, especially before their crucial final group game.

Despite losing their last home game in this tournament to Bayern Munich, the outcome of this match is hard to predict.

Ten Hag faces challenges with several key players unavailable, including the injured Mason Mount and the suspended Marcus Rashford.

Despite not delivering top-notch performances, United has managed four wins in their last five away games, including three clean sheets in the most recent four matches.

They previously lost to Galatasaray on matchday two, and Galatasaray has only been defeated once at home this season.

Where can I watch the match on TV?

The match is broadcast on the TnT Sports channels in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 5.45PM from Galatasaray.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Red Devils lead the Premier League in recent form, even though their performances haven’t quite lived up to the typical expectations for the team.

United have claimed victory in four of their last five away games across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three of those. Their sole defeat in this run occurred when they were down to 10 players.

Wednesday’s match is crucial for Galatasaray. Having already faced Bayern Munich twice, they see this match as a prime chance to secure qualification.

If Galatasaray outperforms Copenhagen this week, they would only need a draw in matchday six to advance.

For United, a victory in this match is vital following their loss to Copenhagen. A draw could lead to elimination if Copenhagen secures an unexpected win over Bayern.

While United has been scraping together necessary wins, overcoming Galatasaray with a reduced squad is a significant challenge. After Everton’s strong showing last Sunday, it’s anticipated that Galatasaray will seize all three points.