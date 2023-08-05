Fulham vs Hoffenheim -How to watch live

Fulham welcomes Hoffenheim to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon as both sides draw swords in a final pre-season friendly. The match kicks off at 13:00 BST

The Cottagers will aim to bounce back after having endured a disappointing end to the Premier League Summer Series.

Hoffenheim have suffered a similar fate. A 3-1 victory over Astoria Walldorf in their first pre-season was overshadowed by successive 2-1 defeats.

Both teams will be hoping for a morale boosting win as they ramp up actions from the summer pre-season.

How Fulham supporters in the UK can watch the match

At the time of writing, the game will not be broadcast on streaming platforms.

But fans can get to follow the game on live blogs and Fulham’s official website and TV channel.

Silva looking for match consistancy

Fulham has struggled to find their best form of late, losing their last two matches against fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Aston Villa 2-0.

As a matter of fact, the Cottagers registered a solitary attempt on target against Aston Villa and Chelsea, underlining the importance of key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has not featured in pre-season as he attempts to engineer a move away from the club.

Hoffenheim on the other hand returned to winning ways with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Feyenoord, dispatching the reigning Dutch champions before playing out a 2-2 draw with Rangers last Saturday.

Fulham look to respond to Villa defeat

Marco Silva’s side kicked off their pre-season preparations in the United States with an eventful 3-2 victory over Brentford.

However, the Cottagers endured a disappointing end to the Premier League Summer Series, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa before losing to Chelsea by the same scoreline last time out.

Form: WLL

Hoffenheim friendlies

Die Kraichgauer started their pre-season groundwork with a 3-1 victory over Astoria Walldorf before suffering successive 2-1 defeats against Elversberg and French side Strasbourg.

They however returned to winning ways with an exciting 4-2 win against Feyenoord before last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with rangers.

Form: WLLWD