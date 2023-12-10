Home - News - Fulham v West Ham live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where can I find the broadcast for the early afternoon match between Fulham v West Ham, including TV airing details and stream news.

Fulham welcome West Ham United to Craven Cottage for a Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon, with both teams looking to build on their impressive victories in the midweek.

Fulham’s purple patch of form continued last time out, with a 5-0 demolition job of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi bagged a brace each, while Tom Cairney completed the rout four minutes from time.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK, but can be watched via Viaplay and Arena Sports in Europe.

The result lifted Marco Silva’s side to 12th in the table after two wins from their last three games as they are now one point behind 10th-placed Chelsea, although this test against a resilient West Ham outfit is likely to be more difficult.

West Ham on decent run

West Ham appear to have found their groove and have been looking slick in recent weeks.

David Moyes’ side have won five of their last six and came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the midweek thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

The Hammers are knocking on the door of the European qualification places once again, as they currently find themselves just three points off fifth-placed Spurs.